Virginia Beach City Council to discuss settlement in wrongful death lawsuit of Donovon Lynch tonight

Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach on behalf of his son's estate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now has learned a settlement is in the works in the Virginia Beach police shooting death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, and Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to discuss the matter Tuesday evening.

Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.

Although a grand jury did not find probable cause for criminal charges against Simmons, Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and the officer on behalf of his son's estate.

In March 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Arenda Wright Allen ruled that the lawsuit could proceed with most of the claims.

The suit alleges Simmons and the city violated Lynch's constitutional rights with excessive use of force, and that Virginia Beach had failed to properly train its police officers. It states that this failure to train partially caused the shooting that killed Donovon Lynch.

Lynch's father and his attorney, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, told 13News Now that it’s time for justice for Donovon.

“We want to restore his good name and reputation, his character, his honesty,” Lynch said.

Fairfax became the lead attorney on the lawsuit for the family of Donovon Lynch in October of 2022.

"There’s no amount of money — there’s no dollar figure that you can give to a family to deal with the loss of their child. It should never happen and that’s really part of the justice here that we don’t want this to happen to any other family ever again,” he said.