Virginia Beach

Small Business Saturday in the ViBe Creative District

The largest small business event in Hampton Roads features a $1,000 grand prize for a scavenger hunt.
Credit: Eugene Daniel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe District in Virginia Beach is celebrating Small Business Saturday Saturday, according to a press release from the ViBe Creative District

The Seventh Annual Small Business Saturday put on by the Vibe Creative District nonprofit runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ViBe Park, the organization said. 

More than 75 small businesses participate by having sales and offering other incentives to shop small. 

There will also be a scavenger hunt with a grand prize worth $1,000 in gifts from participating businesses, the group said.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 during a recession and was endorsed by all 50 states in 2011, the group said. In 2020, American Express spent over $200M to support small businesses globally according to its website dedicated to Small Business Saturday.

