Small Business Saturday in the ViBe Creative District

The largest small business event in Hampton Roads features a $1,000 grand prize for a scavenger hunt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe District in Virginia Beach is celebrating Small Business Saturday Saturday, according to a press release from the ViBe Creative District.

The Seventh Annual Small Business Saturday put on by the Vibe Creative District nonprofit runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ViBe Park, the organization said.

More than 75 small businesses participate by having sales and offering other incentives to shop small.

There will also be a scavenger hunt with a grand prize worth $1,000 in gifts from participating businesses, the group said.