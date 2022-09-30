Ian's winds rip steeple off of Virginia Beach church

The steeple was seen resting alongside a building from the Holly Hill Apartment complex.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads may have been far from the center of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in South Carolina on Friday, but the stormy impact was felt all across the region.

In addition to trees and power lines getting knocked down, one Virginia Beach church saw its steeple ripped off of its roof!

It happened at Galilee Church near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The steeple came to rest alongside a neighboring apartment building from the Holly Hill Apartments.

The exact extent of damage to both the church and the apartment building is not immediately known.