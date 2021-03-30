Three more people arrested in connection with Oceanfront shootings

All three men are accused of selling guns to convicted felons, among other charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say three more people face charges in connection with a series of separate shootings that rocked the Oceanfront last Friday night.

35-year-old Gerald Thomas II, 19-year-old Jhaimeek Carter, and 18-year-old Tyereis Smith are all accused of selling guns to convicted felons, among other charges.

That brings the total number of arrests to six people. Police had already arrested 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. for allegedly opening fire after a fight escalated to a shooting on Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street.

Eight people were hurt in the initial shootings, while 29-year-old Deshayla Harris was struck and killed by a stray bullet a short distance away. At around this time, an officer also shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.