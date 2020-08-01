VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center said it took in 20 cats that were found living in a storage unit with their owner.

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post that the owner had recently lost her home and was living in the storage unit with the cats.

The cats were taken in on Monday night. The shelter says the animals appear to be in good health and are being housed in the colony cages in the adoption area.

The cats will be available for adoption.

"We know their owner loved these cats and we want to help her help them," the shelter said.

"While the cats could not continue to live in the storage unit, we know the owner was doing the best they could and we are just focused on helping these cats find new homes."

For more information about the cats, visit Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center Facebook page.

