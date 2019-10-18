VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing is giving aid in northern Syria to help the approximately 160,000 refugees who are fleeing the conflict with Turkey.

Operation Blessing has partnered with the Barzani Charity Foundation, a nonprofit organization which was founded in 2005 in the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and named after the legendary Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani.

This week, a team has delivered 317 tons of aid to Syrian Kurdish refugees in Hasaka. This includes 20,000 blankets, 10,000 cases of water, 5,000 baskets of food, 5,000 personal hygiene kits and 252 cartons of baby formula.

The plan is to set up two aid centers on the border of Iraq and Syria to help provide additional support.

"This is an important partnership. We've worked together with Operation Blessing in the past to help protect the lives of the people in this region, so I am always happy when dear brothers who care for us want to help again.," Musa Ahmed Agha, president of the Barzani Charity Foundation said.

Operation Blessing said donations for purchasing more supplies are badly needed.

Operation Blessing provides humanitarian services like strategic disaster relief, medical aid, hunger relief, clean water, and community development. It was founded in 1978, and it has touched the lives of millions of people in more than 90 countries and every state.

