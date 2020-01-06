Virginia Beach city leaders speak on chaotic Oceanfront protest

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer commented on the rally, speaking directly to protesters: "Get your message out peacefully. We have to treat each other better."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials briefed the public on Sunday night's protest in Virginia Beach that ended with destruction and vandalism.

It started out as a peaceful march calling for swift justice and action in the wake of George Floyd's death. Then, chaos broke loose after a small number of protesters started smashing windows of different storefronts and looting shops that line the Oceanfront.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, Acting Police Chief Tony Zucaro and Director of Office Emergency Management Eric Sutton spoke about the demonstration on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that 48 businesses total were damaged, with estimates over $300,000.

In their update, police said there were 19 arrests (28 charges) made at the Oceanfront. Two were felony charges, 16 were misdemeanor, and one was a traffic summons. Four were from Virginia areas outside of Hampton Roads. Two were from elsewhere.

Additionally, two officers had minor injuries during the confrontations, Zucaro said.

13News Now spoke with Mayor Dyer Monday morning as cleanup efforts began.

"When things turn to destruction of property and things of that nature, that's where we hope to draw the line," Dyer said.

In a message to protesters, Dyer said, "Get your message out peacefully. You're being heard by an entire nation. We have to treat each other better as a society going forward."