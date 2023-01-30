No one hurt but residents displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said.

Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.

The fire was brought under control after about a half hour. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said nobody was hurt, but three adults and a pet have been displaced.