'The Noblemen Toy Drive' to kick off ahead of Christmas in the ViBe District

The Noblemen Toy Drive is kicking off Saturday at noon. Families can bring a toy or make a donation to help a child in need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Dec. 24, 2019.

'Tis the season for kids in need across Hampton Roads to have a jolly Christmas thanks to local non-profit group The Noblemen.

The Noblemen Toy Drive is being held Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's located in the Vibe Creative District section of the city.

Families will be able to bring toys or make a donation, and those will go to the children who may not be getting Christmas presents this year.

Although The Noblemen want to get shipping containers filled in an effort to reach over 6,000 kids in the area, they are expecting the toy supply to be much lower due to the pandemic.

This group has been making a lasting impact on children since 2004. They gave away 67 toys to 32 kids in a local after-school program, and their giving continues.