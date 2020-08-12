Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation children's programs still available despite schools going back to virtual

Virginia Beach Parks and Rec has Safe Learning Center programs just like the school division, but the department said its programs still are open to the public.

After Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced every single student will go virtual and the Safe Learning Centers will close, parents started to worry that their children wouldn't have access to local programs.

Virginia Beach students with special needs began virtual learning again after the school system made the announcement on Monday. That's when Public Relations Manager of Virginia Beach Parks and Rec, Julia Braley, said her department received a flood of calls from parents.

"We got a lot of calls and a lot of emails from frantic parents," said Braley. "As a parent myself, I understand when you see something that says you're not going to have childcare available...it obviously sparks a lot of angst for people right now."

Braley said her department's Safe Learning Center program is separate from the school system's program. She explained that they still offer services for children with special needs to give them socialization and other activities.

Parents of students with special needs expressed their deep concerns for their children. Many have said that sitting their kids in front of a computer for hours only makes them feel aggravated.

Braley said her department's programs have limited space, but are still open to children in the region. While these programs are considered after school activities, she says they can still be helpful for local families.

"We are still offering programming for our therapeutic recreation and our inclusion participants," said Braely. "I encourage them to reach out to our team...and they can look into which sites we may have available that could work for them."