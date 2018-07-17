VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is feeling the pressure when it comes to the lip sync challenge.

The Norfolk Police Department nailed their lip sync challenged video last week, and received national attention and over 66 million views. Hundreds of people are interested in attending a Meet and Greet with some of the officers at Waterside District on Wednesday.

Now, the Virginia Beach Police Department is trying to make a video just as awesome.

The #LipSyncChallenge started out as a thing in Texas, but now it's across the U.S. Police officers lip-syncing to pop songs, posting the videos to social media and issuing a challenge to the next officer or department.

The Corinth Police Department in Texas challenged the Norfolk Police to participate by sharing their own lip sync video.

Check out Norfolk's video to see why Virginia Beach is feeling the pressure:

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Police Department shared a teaser getting the public for a new video to drop soon. Check it out:

The Virginia Beach Police Department officially accepted the challenge on July 13 with this teaser.

Other local police departments like the Hampton Police Division, Virginia State Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office have accepted the challenge.

According to a teaser video, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety are making a video together.

We can't wait to see how the new lip sync challenge videos turn out!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC