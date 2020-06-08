Flash flooding hits Red Mill, Strawbridge, other areas of Virginia Beach

Police were letting drivers know to avoid several areas including spots near General Booth Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A flash flood warning is in effect for Virginia Beach until 5:15 p.m. Virginia Beach Police Department sent out a traffic alert on its social media pages warning drivers of major flooding near General Booth and Red Mill areas.

Police said there is major flooding in the following areas:

General Booth near Strawbridge Shopping Center and Nimmo Parkway near Red Mill Shopping Centers.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and do not drive through any standing water.T

This is a breaking news story. We'll update as soon as more information comes in.

Download the 13News Now App: http://bit.ly/13NewsNowApp