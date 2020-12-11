Virginia Beach roads blocked, some neighborhoods flooded

The City of Virginia Beach sent out street names and intersections of more than 30 areas where flooding occurred on Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, homeowners and drivers experienced flooded streets in front of their homes and closed roads due to high water levels

The City of Virginia Beach sent out street names and intersections of more than 30 areas where flooding occurred on Thursday.

One Virginia Beach driver near Sandbridge road was forced to leave the car in this ditch. Other drivers were making waves through a neighborhood on South Boulevard. They took the risk of going through the flooded streets.

“They’re trying to ramp up speed. Like this one here to get through and he’s going to realize in a minute it’s not a bad idea to turn around," said Joe Miller.

Miller lives at one of the highest points in his neighborhood. He watched how his neighbors across the street experienced another flooding.

Miller suggested some of his neighbors should reach out to the City of Virginia Beach to add more flooding prevention measures.

“I would probably speak to the city about pushing a lot of things in the area that can provide more drainage," said Miller.

Miller hopes the city can continue to improve flooding conditions in his community.