Virginia Beach Rock 'n' Roll Running Series ends after 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After 20 years, a Virginia Beach staple is coming to an end.

The 2021 Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will be the last in the city.

It includes the annual half-marathon, 5K and 1-mile runs on Labor Day Weekend.

"After thoughtful consideration and conversations with local officials, the difficult decision has been made that after 20 wonderful years, the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach will be the final edition of the race," organizers said in a statement. "A decision like this never comes easy, especially after so many great years in a special place like Virginia Beach."

Organizers say they're committed to putting on a great event this year.

They say they'll keep in touch with local leaders to explore any potential future opportunities that come up.