Virginia Beach Rock 'n' Roll Running Series ends after 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. ā€” After 20 years, a Virginia Beach staple is coming to an end.

The 2021 Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will be the last in the city.

It includes the annual half-marathon, 5K and 1-mile runs on Labor Day Weekend.

"After thoughtful consideration and conversations with local officials, the difficult decision has been made that after 20 wonderful years, the 2021 Rock ā€˜nā€™ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach will be the final edition of the race," organizers said in a statement. "A decision like this never comes easy, especially after so many great years in a special place like Virginia Beach."

Organizers say they're committed to putting on a great event this year.

They say they'll keep in touch with local leaders to explore any potential future opportunities that come up.