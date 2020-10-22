Virginia Beach sailor wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery

Cory Mott doesn't typically play the lotto. He decided to buy a ticket on his way home from work one day. The morning after, he scratched it and found out he won!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cory Mott doesn't usually play the lottery. But on one drive home from work, he decided to stop at Wawa and purchase what he would later learn was a winning ticket!

“What’s the worst thing that could happen?” Mott, a Navy sailor, recalled thinking as he paid for a Pay Raise ticket at a Wawa on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

It was actually the best thing. The morning after he bought the ticket, as he was getting dressed and preparing to go to work, he scratched the ticket and found out he won the $100,000 top prize!

After finding out he won, he sent a photo of the ticket to a friend, asking, "Tell me I'm not crazy!"

Pay Raise is one of dozens of games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to $100,000. This is the second top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $100,000 ticket remains unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,387,200, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.25.

Mott hasn't made plans yet for what he plans to do with his winnings.