Virginia Beach school bus driver arrested, school officials confirm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school bus driver is under arrest for "misconduct," school officials confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent out a message to families, notifying them of the arrest. It did not name the driver, or say what kind of "misconduct" they are accused of.

The message also said the driver is no longer employed with the school division.

"We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children," the message said.

13News Now has reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department to get more information about the arrest and any charges, but have yet not heard back.