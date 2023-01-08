Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle to retire

A former state senator, Ken Stolle has served as sheriff of Virginia Beach since 2010. His retirement date is still to be determined.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another public official in Virginia Beach is stepping away from the job. Sheriff Ken Stolle is retiring.

The former state senator served as sheriff since 2010. His retirement date is still to be determined.

When Stolle does retire, Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will take over as interim sheriff until a special election is held. Holcomb, who currently serves on the Virginia Beach City Council, will resign from his council seat when he takes over as interim sheriff.

In announcing his retirement, Stolle issued the following statement:

"The last 13 years have been the most rewarding of my career. I am so proud to have served as sheriff of Virginia Beach and to have had the privilege of leading the men and women of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. We have accomplished some incredible things together and have made the VBSO, the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and the city of Virginia Beach better, safer places.

"So with careful consideration and reflecting on these accomplishments, I have decided not to seek reelection and will retire later this year. This was a difficult decision, but it's time that I focus on my family and make room for the next generation of leadership. I am proud to announce that, when I retire, Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb will be sworn in as sheriff until a special election can be conducted. Chief Deputy Holcomb has dedicated his career to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and will be a great sheriff.

"I also want to share that I will be having back surgery soon and will be out of the office for several weeks. During that time, Chief Deputy Holcomb will lead in my stead.