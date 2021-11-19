Student-athletes sue VBCPS superintendent for COVID-19 mandates

All athletes are barred from their sport unless they submit proof of infection within the last 90 days, submit proof of full vaccination or get tested weekly.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several student-athletes are suing Virginia Beach City Public Schools' superintendent for the school district's COVID-19 testing mandate that went into effect on November 8.

According to the lawsuit, Superintendent Dr. Aaron implemented the mandate which states "all student-athletes will be barred from participating in their chosen sport unless the minor (1) provides proof of a positive Covid-19 test result within the last 90 days, (2) submits proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination regimen, or (3) submits to weekly testing for Covid-19."

The plaintiffs argue that this mandate is illogical, it doesn't provide an adequate amount of alternative options for families who don't want their minor children vaccinated and that transmission data shows that fully vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus, according to the documents. They say that Spence is violating the Code of Virginia.

Sondra Woodward, a representative for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, issued the following statement on the lawsuit:

"Our student-athlete testing program is a weekly testing protocol for keeping our student athletes safe, in school and out of quarantine. The program is similar to those in many other school divisions locally (including Chesapeake and Suffolk), across the state, and in some of the largest in the country. Students in VBCPS who have been vaccinated, or have proof of having COVID-19 in the last 90 days, are exempt from the weekly testing program.

Otherwise, as this matter is currently in litigation, School Board Legal Counsel has advised that no further comments will be made."