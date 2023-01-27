VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school

John Dupont, 61, is charged with disorderly conduct. The Corporate Landing Middle School teacher is accused of saying he would "shoot up the school."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school.

Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon.

He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirms Dupont teaches technology education at Corporate Landing Middle School, and he is currently on administrative leave.

Newly filed court documents show the school's principal called police Thursday around 5 p.m. after another teacher reported Dupont allegedly shared disturbing comments.

According to the paperwork, a faculty member told police Dupont said, “I’m going to shoot up the school tomorrow, but I don’t have a gun.”

In an emergency risk order filed in General District Court, a detective on scene wrote Dupont originally admitted to saying it, but he later changed his story. Dupont told the officer, he said he "understood how people shooting up schools feel."

Investigators searched his home and car and did not find a weapon or ammunition.

But later that day, documents show the principal called police again. This time, it was for comments Dupont allegedly said while leaving the school.

According to legal filings, the principal said Dupont told a teacher, “Don’t worry, you are safe.”

The administrator responded by saying, "Yes, the school is safe and that everyone is safe."

At that point, the principal said Dupont fired back, "That's not what I said."

After his arraignment Thursday, Dupont’s attorney Michael Robusto said his client did not say what is alleged.

"He is a teacher of 20-plus years with no record who does not own a firearm," he told 13News Now.

A court order prohibits him from purchasing a gun for at least two weeks.