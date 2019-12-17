VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A record of $200,000 was awarded to Virginia Beach City Public Schools teachers by the Virginia Beach Education Foundation at their annual Teacher Grants Improve Futures Celebration on Monday.

The amount, which funds 79 projects, surpassed last year's awards of $150,000, which was donated by sponsors and raised through VBEF fundraising events.

The event is for teachers, school administrators, and grant funders to meet and celebrate the 65 schoolwide grants and 12 innovative learning projects funded through Virginia Beach Education Foundation endeavors. Now in its 26th year, the foundation also launched a School + Community Super Grants program, which awarded up to $20,000 to two schools working together with a community partner.

At the event, the foundation's 2019 Commemorative Print "Explore the Wonder of Our World" by Marie Culver, one of 14 Virginia Beach City Public Schools educators who submitted original entries, was also announced. That print will be available for online purchase to further raise funds for next year's grants. Other upcoming fundraisers organized by the foundation are a Pearls of Wisdom oyster roast, the Teacher of the Year Dinner and a golf tournament.

To learn more about this year's grant projects as well as other VBEF programs such as Beach Bags, which provides shelf-stable food to needy families, or VA Star, which provides refurbished computers to underprivileged families, click here.

