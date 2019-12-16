VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach topped Wallethub's list of "Most Caring Cities" in America. Chesapeake, Virginia was also in the top 10!

To identify the most compassionate places, the study compared the 100 largest U.S. cities. The cities were ranked based on the following dimensions 1) Caring for the Community, 2) Caring for the Vulnerable and 3) Caring in the Workforce.

The data ranged from share of sheltered homeless persons, to the number of volunteering hours per capita, to share of income donated to charity.

Wallethub said it evaluated those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, with corresponding weights.

Here's the top 10 "Most Caring Cities" in America:

Virginia Beach, VA Madison, WI Pittsburgh, PA Lincoln, NE Minneapolis, MN St. Paul, MN Fremont, CA Chesapeake, VA Boston, MA Scottsdale, AZ

The study said Virginia Beach was the top city in the "Caring for the Community" category. It was ranked 19th in the "Caring for Vulnerable" category and 17th in the "Caring in the Workforce" section.

The least caring city, according to the study, is Birmingham, Alabama.

Click here to see the full study.

RELATED: TCC Physics professor goes viral for wild classroom experiments

RELATED: Survey: Virginians spend about $3,200 every year on after-work drinks