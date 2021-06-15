Public hearing on Virginia Beach's voting system

Back in March, a judge ruled the current "at large" system violates the Voting Rights Act. City council is expected to vote on whether to proceed with the settlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's city council is discussing the way voters elect its council and school board members.

Back in March, a district court judge ruled the current "at large" system violates the Voting Rights Act.

The ruling came after two Virginia Beach residents sued the city, saying the system disenfranchises minority voters. They wanted the court to consider an election system with 10 single-member districts.

The city argues, there isn't any evidence to back up the claim.