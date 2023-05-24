Virginia Beach woman and her grandmother to appear on Wheel of Fortune

On Thursday, you'll be able to see the Virginia Beach woman play alongside her grandmother on the game show!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wanda Long has been watching "Wheel of Fortune" with her grandmother since she was little.

Long told 13News Now her grandmother surprised her by signing them up for the show.

Then, in March, Long and her grandma flew out to Las Angeles and filmed!

"It was a very good environment," Long said. "It was definitely nerve-wracking."