RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite is coming to Hampton Roads this Pride Month

NORFOLK, Va. — Pride month is coming fast and Hampton Roads is gearing up. Hampton Roads Pride has announced the headliners for this year's PrideFest.

Spencer Ludwig — Grammy-winning and Grammy-performing trumpeter, former Capital Cities band member, songwriter, and producer — will grace the audience with an electrifying musical performance.

Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart, is also joining Ludwig as a headliner. She was a legendary fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Since then, she has been diving into celebrity fashion TV with her own show, "The Walk In," where she visits the closets of celebrities like Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Maren Morris and more.

President of Hampton Roads Pride, Nick Dintlemann, shared his excitement for their inclusion in this year's PrideFest.

"Their incredible talent and passion for equality align perfectly with our mission, and we know they will deliver an unforgettable experience for all," he wrote in a news release.

This is the 35th Annual PrideFest celebrating love and inclusion in the Hampton Roads community. It's the largest annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia, attracting over 40,000 attendees.

There will be an array of LGBTQ and allied organizations like food vendors, political and business leaders, entertainment and resources.

PrideFest will feature live performances from local and regional artists, a family zone with games and activities, a Hampton Roads Pride history exhibit, interactive vendor booths, and the biggest and only pride boat parade in the country.

During June, Hampton Roads Pride is hosting 3 nights of events. Starting out on the night of the 23rd, they are kicking it off with the 10th Annual Pride Block Party at the NorVa. June 24th is the day of PrideFest, which will be held at Town Point Park. And the 25th, they are hosting the 3rd annual Pride at the Beach from 2 to 8 p.m. at the 24th Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.