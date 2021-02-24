Police investigate after two women shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women are in the hospital after they were both shot late Tuesday night in Virginia Beach, police said.
Investigators say they received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Atterbury Court around 11:18 p.m. Officers arrived to find the two victims both suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.