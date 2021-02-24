Police investigate after two women shot in Virginia Beach

Investigators say they received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Atterbury Court around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women are in the hospital after they were both shot late Tuesday night in Virginia Beach, police said.

Investigators say they received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Atterbury Court around 11:18 p.m. Officers arrived to find the two victims both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

There is no suspect information available at this time.