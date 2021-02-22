Two people hurt in two shootings within blocks of each other in Virginia Beach

Police said the two incidents occurred at the 800 Block of Maitland Drive and the 1700 Block of Pathfinder Drive. They have not said if the incidents are connected.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers are investigating two gunshot wound cases in the city Monday morning.

Police said the two shootings occurred at the 800 Block of Maitland Drive and the 1700 Block of Pathfinder Drive. Both addresses are about a half-mile apart.

Around 4:49 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call about gunshots fired into a home in the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive.

Officer found one person injured in a shooting. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Virginia Beach police were out surveying a neighborhood along Pathfinder Drive where one person was shot.

That shooting is about a half-mile away from where police say another person was shot on Maitland Drive.

Police have not released information about the shooting on Maitland Drive.

This is an active investigation.