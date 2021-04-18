Norfolk man killed in Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting

Norfolk police identified the victim as 67-year-old Shelton Riggins. The shooting happened in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say a man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

At around 5:00 p.m., dispatchers got a call about gunshots in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

When police got there, they found 67-year-old Shelton Riggins of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound. Riggins was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died from his injuries.