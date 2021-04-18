Norfolk man killed in Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say a man was shot and killed Sunday evening.
At around 5:00 p.m., dispatchers got a call about gunshots in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
When police got there, they found 67-year-old Shelton Riggins of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound. Riggins was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died from his injuries.
Detectives are still working to figure out what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.