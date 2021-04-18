23-year-old man seriously injured after being shot on Tide Mill Lane in Hampton

Hampton Police Division said it is investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man seriously injured. Officers need help identifying the involved suspects.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police need the community's help in locating the suspects who were involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Sunday, April 18 around 10:48 a.m. about a shooting that took place in the first block of Tide Mill Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officials said he was not being cooperative with investigators during the incident.

According to the police investigation, the man was shot by an unknown individual towards the back area of the apartment complex.

Police have not provided any information regarding the motive behind the shooting and said the incident remains under investigation at this time.