Norfolk man wounded in police shooting released from jail

Norfolk police say an officer shot Isaiah Swift as they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant. Officers said he was armed. Swift claims he wasn't.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man who was shot by police has been released from jail over concerns about his health.

Records show 23-year-old Isaiah Swift was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond and will now recover at a family member’s home.

Norfolk police have said Swift was shot by an officer May 2 as the agency was attempting to serve him an arrest warrant. Police say he was armed, while Swift contends he wasn't.