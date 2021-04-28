x
Coast Guard rescues five people from overturned boat in Oregon Inlet

The five people are being treated for hypothermia.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 5
A Coast Guard boatcrew makes its approach on a sinking vessel that left five people in the water in Oregon Inlet, N.C., April 27, 2021. The boatcrew rescued all five individuals and transported them to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where they were met by Dare County EMS.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued five people whose boat overturned in the waters of the Oregon Inlet on Tuesday.

The five people are being treated for hypothermia, according to a news release.

It was around 5:25 p.m. when the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from the Dare County 911 dispatch that a 26-foot boat was taking on water six miles from the Oregon Inlet.

A boat crew immediately responded and located the boat around 6:06 p.m. Two people were found in the water and three people were sitting on the overturned boat's hull.

All five passengers were rescued and taken to the Outer Banks Hospital.

“Thankfully, these mariners were prepared. Donning life jackets and staying near their capsized vessel was the absolute right decision,” said Cmdr. Courtney Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector North Carolina. 

“Due to their quick actions, our Coast Guard crews and local partners were able to locate them and bring them safely home to their families."

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 5
Dare County EMS meets five individuals at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet after they were rescued by a station boatcrew, April 27, 2021.

