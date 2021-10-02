Coast Guard rescues two mariners after boat catches fire

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue two men after their boat caught fire off the coast of Cape Charles on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard says they were alerted that a vessel had caught fire about 36 miles east of Fisherman Island around 3 p.m.at approximately 3 p.m. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued, and a good Samaritan responded, finding the two men in the water after they abandoned ship.
The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable arrived on-scene and transferred the two boaters on board. At that point an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was dispatched to medevac the mariners to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where they are being treated for burn injuries.
"The coordination between Coast Guard assets and the good sam who retrieved the two individuals from the water was critical in the life-saving aspect of this case," Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case, said in a news release. "The active participation of others on the water is essential to keeping our waterways safe."