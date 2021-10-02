Coast Guard rescues two mariners after boat catches fire

The two men were medevaced to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue two men after their boat caught fire off the coast of Cape Charles on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says they were alerted that a vessel had caught fire about 36 miles east of Fisherman Island around 3 p.m.at approximately 3 p.m. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued, and a good Samaritan responded, finding the two men in the water after they abandoned ship.

The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable arrived on-scene and transferred the two boaters on board. At that point an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was dispatched to medevac the mariners to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where they are being treated for burn injuries.