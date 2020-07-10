Eagle Creek residents in Moyock continue to battle faulty sewage situation

After more than a week of having to conserve water, residents in Eagle Creek are sounding off about how they feel about the community's malfunctioning sewage system.

MOYOCK, N.C. — People living in the Eagle Creek neighborhood of Moyock, North Carolina are dealing with a smelly situation.

They say the sewage system hasn’t worked properly since at least, Sept. 28.

Now the signs these skeletons are holding show exactly how the community feels. For more than a week now, Eagle Creek residents have been ‘waiting to flush,’ and finding other ways to conserve water.

Homeowner Stephanie Harlow said it's because the neighborhood has a broken sewage system.

“Pretty much nothing has changed,” said Harlow.

She said the only thing that’s changed since Monday is there are porta-potties near the properties and people are parking their RVs in their driveways overnight.

“I mean, what are you going to do when you have three kids that need to go to the bathroom at three in the morning,” said Harlow.

The sewage system is privately contracted by Envirolink.

Envirolink President Michael Myers said they’re working around the clock to make the repairs to the leaks in various sewage pits.

Those repairs would help fix issues for 148 homes that are currently without service. Myers said if everything's not repaired by Friday morning, they'll work "with the North Carolina Emergency Management who will be bringing in showering facilities and facilities for homeowners to do laundry."

Sandler Utilities privately owns the system.

Officials for the North Carolina Division of Water Resources said there are non-compliance issues with Sandler Utilities. Division officials said they plan to give Sandler Utilities a notice of violating the company’s permit today. Sandler Utilities will have 10 days to respond. A civil penalty like that typically has a $25,000 fine per day.

However, neighbors say that doesn't change the problematic situation they’re living in, day to day.