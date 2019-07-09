ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Amidst the broken tree branches scattered along the streets of Elizabeth City, homeowners say they are grateful.

“The water went out to the river and usually when it comes back in, that’s when it’s bad but it didn’t,” said Jene Sawyer. “It didn’t come in so high that it messed things up, so we just dodged a bullet.”

Sawyer spent Saturday morning cutting broken tree limbs into smaller pieces so city crews could collect them on the street.

RELATED: Dorian leaves damage in parts of Elizabeth City, artist protects her paintings

“I was thankful it was the way it was. I was here with Hurricane Floyd and that was a little worse as far as flooding,” said Sawyer.

95-year-old Thelma Horner sustained more damage after the 80-foot pine tree in her front yard toppled over.

“It was tremendous a sound, so I knew the tree had fallen,” said Horner. “I was so thankful it fell towards the street and not towards the house.”

The tree fell on power lines, cutting off electricity to dozens of homeowners.

“I was caught short,” explained Horner. “I didn’t have a candle. I was in the dark, so I’ll be glad when the electricity comes back on again.”

Even though the historic tree came crashing down, Horner explained she’s grateful that was the worst that happened during the storm.

“If it had to happen, I’m glad it happened to a tree and nobody was injured and everything went well,” said Horner.

RELATED: Outer Banks' Avalon Pier and Nags Head Pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Dorian

More Hurricane Dorian News: