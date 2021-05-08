Faith leaders march in Elizabeth City, demand transparency in shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

The faith leaders are demanding truth, transparency, and accountability in the death of Brown. They will march to the Pasquotank County Courthouse for a public rally

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — North Carolina faith leaders are marching in Elizabeth City on Saturday to demand transparency in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

The faith leaders will march to the Pasquotank County Courthouse, where they will hold a public rally.

The clergy includes Bishop William J. Barber II, Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman and other interfaith and interdenominational leaders.

In a news release, the faith leaders are demanding truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Brown.

On Friday, a Pasquotank County judge filed a court order that would allow Brown's family to watch more police body camera footage showing his death.

During a hearing last week, Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster moved to disclose the videos to the family. He filed that order nine days after making that ruling.

According to the order, the five Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office videos include close to two hours of video of the shooting, Brown's death, and the ensuing response.

The Brown family and one family attorney will able to watch about 19 minutes, per Foster's order. He said the remaining 100 minutes of footage does not contain video of Brown and is "not appropriate for disclosure at this time."