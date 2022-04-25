Retiring US Rep. Butterfield backs State Sen. Don Davis as his successor

The retiring congressman gave North Carolina state Senator Don Davis his seal of approval as the May 17 Democratic primary approaches.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has endorsed state Sen. Don Davis to become his successor in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District.

The retiring congressman on Monday gave Davis his seal of approval as the May 17 Democratic primary approaches.

Three other Democrats are running for the nomination, including former state Sen. Erica Smith. She also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Butterfield said Davis "has the legislative experience and is prepared to fight for the Democratic agenda of empowering America's families and communities."