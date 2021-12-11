North Carolina Democrat Butterfield retiring from U.S. House, new district is toss-up

He has represented northeastern North Carolina in the U.S. House since 2004 and is a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 12, 2021.

North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat, has announced he'll retire from Congress next year after a Republican-drawn map put him in a toss-up district.

Butterfield is the second Democratic North Carolina congressman to decide against a reelection bid. Rep. David Price announced last month he wouldn't run. Butterfield made his announcement Thursday.

He has represented northeastern North Carolina in the U.S. House since 2004 and is a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The congressional boundaries could still get struck down in court as Democrats and voting rights groups argue that Republicans created racial gerrymanders and drew lines for pure partisan gain.

Leaders in both parties shared their praise for Butterfield following his announcement.

Thom Tillis, U.S. Senator from North Carolina, said Butterfield has been a key member of his state's delegation and that he'll be missed.

“It has been an honor working alongside him to secure key wins for HBCUs, infrastructure projects, and economic development for eastern North Carolina," Tillis said. "I look forward to continuing our work this Congress to finally grant full federal recognition to the Lumbee Indian Tribe. Susan and I wish him the best in his retirement and appreciate his work for North Carolinians.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shared a tweet expressing gratitude for Butterfield, praising him as an "outstanding representative" for the state.