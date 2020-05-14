Lawsuit filed to block N.C. governor order on churches

They argue the limits initiated by Cooper with health in mind violate their right to worship freely.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Conservative Christian leaders have sued North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to get thrown out his latest restrictions on indoor religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Baptist churches, a minister and a Christian revival group filed the federal lawsuit to block enforcement of rules covering religious services.

The order largely prevents most faith organizations from holding indoor services attended by more than 10 people.