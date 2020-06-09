Mid-Atlantic Christian University asking Elizabeth City community for help with meals after rooftop collapses

The school needs to relocate its kitchen and dining hall. They are asking the community for help with meals for its students from Tuesday through Saturday.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Mid-Atlantic Christian University is asking the community for help in providing meals to its students after the roof of one of its buildings collapsed on Saturday.

Heritage Hall, which housed classrooms and the dining hall, had a structural collapse around 11 a.m., according to a school spokesperson.

While no students were in classrooms at the time, there were construction workers working on the roof. No one was injured.

Classes have been canceled Monday but will resume Tuesday with reassigned locations, the school said.

The school will have to relocate its kitchen and cafeteria. For this reason, they are asking the community for help with meals for Tuesday through Saturday. Each meal will have to feed about 95 students.

You can donate at https://macu.reachapp.co/donations/new. You can also email Beth Cross at beth.cross@macuniversity.edu.

The school is a private Christian university with more than 200 students and faculty.