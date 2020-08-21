Nonprofit seeks help to repair North Carolina lighthouse

The Outer Banks Conservationists, who run the Currituck Beach Lighthouse, hope to raise $345,000 to finish repairs on the landmark.

COROLLA, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has put the brakes on planned repairs at a 145-year-old lighthouse in eastern North Carolina.

A nonprofit that runs the Currituck Beach Lighthouse is now seeking financial help to finish the work. The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the lighthouse is awaiting its first makeover since being built in the 19th Century.

The Outer Banks Conservationists group is hoping to raise $345,000. Tens of thousands of people a year pay up to $10 for a ticket to climb the 162-foot tower and enjoy its panoramic view.