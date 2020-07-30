Park service says group broke into Outer Banks lighthouse for the view

Authorities said the five suspects “in their late teens or early twenties” reached the island by boat.

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — Author's note: the above photo is Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, not Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

The National Park Service says a group of young people broke into a lighthouse on North Carolina’s southern Outer Banks seemingly for the view.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the alleged break-in occurred early Monday morning at the historic Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

Authorities said the five suspects “in their late teens or early twenties” reached the island by boat. They then crept up to the lighthouse door and used tools to get inside.

Cape Lookout Public Information Officer B.G. Horvat told McClatchy News that the group made it to the top and seemed to be breaking in for the view.