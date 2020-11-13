North Carolina offers $10K reward for information in murder of 9-year-old girl from Edenton

The state could pay as much as $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the killing of Makiia Slade. Someone shot her and her mother. Her mom survived.

EDENTON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that the State of North Carolina was offering a reward for information about the person or people who were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old girl to death and leaving her mother with critical injuries.

Cooper said the reward would be as much as $10,000 if it led to a conviction for the murder of Makiia Slade and the wounding Shatory Hunter Slade, 30.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on July 24 on Highway 17 near West Queen Street in Edenton. Investigators think more than one person shot at Hunter Slade's car.

Chowan County Sheriff's deputies said in August they were looking for a gold SUV that may have been involved in the shooting. They had camera footage that showed Hunter Slade driving away from Cox Avenue with Makiia. It was a short time before the shooting. The gold SUV followed them.

In September, State Sen. Bob Steinburg announce a $5,000 reward for information that led to an arrest and conviction. Other people, including State Rep. Ed Goodwin, joined him for the announcement.