2 charged after reported accidental shooting in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition in the hospital and two men are in custody after a shooting early Thursday morning on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The Nags Head Police Department said officers were called to the Surf Side Hotel on South Virginia Trail around 2 a.m. That's where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She's currently being treated at a Virginia hospital.

Investigators said the shooting happened among a group of friends from central Virginia who were staying in a hotel room.

Police said 22-year-old Ashton Mills of Midlothian is suspected to have pulled the trigger. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony obstruction of justice. He is currently being held in the Dare County Detention Center.

23-year-old Joshua Smith was also arrested and charged with failing to store a firearm to protect a minor. He has since been released on bond.