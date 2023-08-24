x
Outer Banks

Large fire in Colington Pointe area of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

A spokesperson with Kill Devil Hills said several agencies assisted the Colington Fire Department in fighting the flames.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A large fire broke out in the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Kill Devil Hills said that firefighters got the call at around 4 p.m. The spokesperson said several agencies assisted the Colington Fire Department in fighting the flames.

A viewer sent the following photo of the of the Colington Pointe fire to 13News Now:

The fire comes just weeks after a large fire on North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills left three people dead and three more hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

