Large fire in Colington Pointe area of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A large fire broke out in the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Kill Devil Hills said that firefighters got the call at around 4 p.m. The spokesperson said several agencies assisted the Colington Fire Department in fighting the flames.

A viewer sent the following photo of the of the Colington Pointe fire to 13News Now:

The fire comes just weeks after a large fire on North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills left three people dead and three more hurt.