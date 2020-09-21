Engineers are using lasers to test new Outer Banks bridge

The tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge. It carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet and connects the northern Outer Banks to Hatteras Island.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Engineers are shooting trillions of laser beams at a new bridge on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

They want to make sure it will withstand the harsh elements of the Atlantic coast.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the tests are being done on the $252 million Marc Basnight Bridge. It carries N.C. 12 over Oregon Inlet and connects the northern Outer Banks to Hatteras Island.

Expansion and contraction from heat and cold can have the most impact. One thing engineers don’t want the bridge to do is lean one way or another.