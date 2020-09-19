Coastal flooding impacts areas in Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

High tides, coastal flooding is creating hazardous conditions along Highway 12 on Hatteras Island in the Pea Island section south of the Basnight Bridge.

Coastal flood alerts in areas across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks brought some tidal flooding Saturday afternoon.

Moderate flooding is also expected Sunday.

In the Outer Banks, high tides and coastal flooding is creating hazardous conditions along Highway 12 on Hatteras Island in the Pea Island section south of the Basnight Bridge, in Avon and north Buxton.

Dare County officials are urging drivers to avoid travel to and from Hatteras Island on Saturday night and into Sunday.

In Norfolk, viewer Don Sippel shared photos on Facebook of high tide at Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin.

Flooding also impacted parts of the Outer Banks on Saturday. The Cape Hatteras Motel posted on its Facebook page, overwash affecting areas in Buxton, N.C.

Janet Morrow Dawson posted the photos and videos showing overwash coming into the area.