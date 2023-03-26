Huge wildfire burning in N.E. North Carolina could cause smoky conditions on the Outer Banks

The fire was 0% contained late Saturday and continued to produce “significant” drifting smoke, mostly to the east of the fire area.

COLUMBIA, N.C. — A huge wildfire has burned over 5,800 acres in northeastern North Carolina, and led to the smell of smoke wafting over a large portion of the Outer Banks.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, The blaze - referred to as the Last Resort Fire - is burning on private and federal lands near Columbia in Tyrrell County, just south of the Albemarle Sound.

The fire was 0% contained late Saturday and continued to produce “significant” drifting smoke, mostly to the east of the fire area.

According to a news release, there were at least 75 firefighters from both the state and U.S. Fish and Wildlife working at the scene. Light rain provided some temporary relief late Saturday afternoon, with the forecast calling for more rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

They said a specialized team, referred to as a "Type 3 incident management team (IMT)," is being mobilized, and they are expected to take command of efforts to fight the fire Sunday.

The forestry service advises motorists to "remain alert for low visibility and to expect the smell of smoke across the region as the fire continues to burn."

The Forest Service said there were no injuries reported and no structures threatened as of Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The North Carolina Forest Service offers these tips on fire safety:

Consider alternatives to burning. Some types of debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, may be of more value if they are not burned but used for mulch instead.

Check local burning laws. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours. Others forbid it entirely.

Make sure you have a valid permit. You can obtain a burn permit at any N.C. Forest Service office or authorized permitting agent, or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.

Keep an eye on the weather. Don’t burn on dry, windy days.

Local fire officials can recommend a safe way to burn debris. Don’t pile vegetation on the ground. Instead, place it in a cleared area and contain it in a screened receptacle away from overhead branches and wires.

Household trash must be hauled away to a trash or recycling station. It is illegal to burn anything other than vegetative material.

Be sure you are fully prepared before burning. To control the fire, you will need a hose, bucket, steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. Keep a phone nearby, too.

Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to speed up debris burning.

Stay with your fire until it is completely out.

These same tips apply to campfires and grills as well. Douse burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. Drown all embers, not just the red ones. When soaked, stir the coals and soak them again. Make sure everything is wet and that embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, mix enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire, being careful not to bury the fire. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.

In addition to the rules above, a fire line should be plowed around the area to be burned when burning agricultural residue and forestland litter. Large fields should be separated into small plots for burning one at a time. Before any burning in a wooded area, contact your NCFS county ranger for technical advice on burning.