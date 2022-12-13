Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge undergoes controlled burn

The fire isn't expected to impact the refuge's trails, which will stay open during the burn.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach is undergoing a controlled burn Tuesday to improve the habitat for different birds.

In a Facebook post, officials said the burn will help an area of freshwater for waterfowl and other migratory birds. Fire is one of the tools the refuge uses to create and manage habitats for the multiple species it protects.

Officials also said the refuge has experienced instances of arson or fire trespassing within the last year, which could hurt the refuge's habitats.