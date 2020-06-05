North Carolina's 'Phase 1' keeps salons, gyms closed

Retail businesses can open Friday, with capacity restrictions. Salons, gyms, theaters, pools, slated to open in the next phase.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — State officials are taking a small step towards normalcy in North Carolina.

"Phase 1" begins Friday and Governor Roy Cooper will allow most businesses to open.

Shops will have to keep their capacity limited and continue social distancing. Still, the order keeps places like gyms, salons, and bars closed.



Some business owners said this first phase doesn't do much for them.



“I thought it was going to last at most 30 days. I’m at two months now,” said salon owner Julie Fuller.

Governor Cooper’s Phase 1 doesn’t include theaters, bars, gyms, barbershops, and salons like Fuller’s. Restaurants still can offer only takeout and delivery options.

“I don’t know how much longer I can make it,” Fuller said.

Fuller owns WaveLengths Hair Design and Blow Out Bar. She rents a spot out of OBX Salon Suites. She doesn’t understand why her small, two-chair studio is a health risk.

“You clean up after every client,” Fuller said.

CrossFit Outer Banks owner Tracey Maurice shared the same thoughts.

“There is absolutely no reason why I should not be able to operate legally with classes of 10 or less in a 7,200-foot barn, which is essentially what my business is,” Maurice said.

The governor said Phase 1 is designed to ease restrictions, to give people safe opportunities to socialize and boost parts of the economy.

Maurice feels fitness gyms should be included this Friday. She said equipment is constantly wiped down and the class sizes range from 10 to 12 people.

“It’s a drag that the government thinks that liquor stores, tobacco outlets, and gun stores are essential,” Maurice said. “But going to the gym and getting fitness, exercise and wellness, is last on the list.”

Phase 1 also allows retail businesses to open at 50 percent capacity.

“It’s a sigh of relief because now we can open,” said Kitty Hawk Kites owner John Harris. “We will open Saturday to the community.”

Harris has owned Kitty Hawk Kites for decades and is ready to welcome customers back. He said they had to furlough 90 percent of the staff, so he is excited to work with them once again.

Starting this weekend, he said he will have all the needed safety precautions in place.

“Staff will be wearing masks,” Harris said. “We will have tape on the floor marking six-foot intervals.”

The governor said he hopes to open other businesses in Phase 2 on May 22.

“All we were trying to do is run our business and we are being put out of business,” Fuller said.

When will visitors get welcomed back to Dare County?