Dare County begins reopening in stages to lift coronavirus travel restrictions

The people who do live there were standing by to welcome them with with brightly painted signs as they entered the county.

The county is allowing re-entry based on the alphabetical order of property owners' last names. Monday, people whose last names started with A through I were allowed to return (if they had the proper permission from the county).

Dare County restricted access for non-residents for weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. County health officials reported only 15 cases of coronavirus, and of those people, 14 recovered.

The warm greeting from people who live in Dare County came about a week after some people who had out-of-state license plates found unwelcoming flyers on their cars and at their homes.