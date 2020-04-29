People who own property in Dare County but don't live there targeted by flyers

Dare County started to lift coronavirus travel restrictions. Non-resident homeowners who went back found hateful flyers on cars with out-of-state plates on them.

The flyers start strong:

"You are NOT a resident of Dare County. The residents of Dare County DO NOT WANT YOU or ANYONE FROM OUT OF STATE HERE DURING THIS PANDEMIC!"

They go on to accuse non-residents of seeking the county as a safe haven from the virus, and demanding these people go home.

Late Tuesday night, the Dare County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the situation. It said the message put forward in these flyers is not condoned by the county.

So far, Dare County has only seen 15 cases of coronavirus. Of those 15 people, 14 recovered, and one person in his or her 90s, with underlying health conditions, died.

Non-residents had been pushing for the ability to return to homes they owned in the county throughout the County's duration of strict travel restrictions.